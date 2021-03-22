Emagine Entertainment to Kick Off LIVE @ Emagine Entertainment Series

Laith Al-Saadi; Courtesy of LIVE @ Emagine

Michigan-based Emagine Entertainment is partnering with national live event producer Litchfield Productions to premiere LIVE @ Emagine at the chain’s Royal Oak location.

Over the course of April 2021, the two companies will bring a handful of live events—a mix of local, regional, or national music acts, DJs, or comedians—to the theater’s EMAX premium large format auditorium. Seating at each show will adhere to Covid-19 mandates; options include a private box, luxury recliners, high-top tables and chairs, or main floor seats, each available at their own price point. Performances will be enhanced by lighting, AV technology, and a full far with an enhanced concessions menu.

“We are very excited to bring Live Entertainment to our venues!” said Anthony LaVerde, CEO at Emagine Entertainment. “Live Entertainment is a natural for our venues. We are confident that our guests will enjoy all of the great programming we have for this series beginning this April. This will be the first of many new entertainment concepts we are bringing to Emagine.”

Live @ Emagine will debut on Friday, April 9th with Ann Arbor native Laith Al-Saadi, finalist on season 10 of “The Voice,” performing a blend of blues, soul, and classic rock. The following day will see a stand-up performance from comedian Spencer James, winner of the World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas. Musicians to perform at Emagine Royal Oak over the following weeks include Kari Holmes, Lisa Mary, Nicole New, Ben Sharkey, and Three Men and a Tenor. Tickets are available now at www.emagine-entertainment.com.

Laith Al-Saadi said: “When I heard about LIVE @ Emagine, I was so excited. I love performing and have really missed it this past year, and this is the perfect scenario for both artists and guests. This will be an intimate show, done safely with the perfect blend of atmosphere and acoustics.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Emagine Entertainment to bring our production expertise together for this exciting project. We have produced a wide variety of exceptional events nationwide with major artists and are thrilled with the level of talent that we have booked for these events,” said David Klann, Partner at Litchfield Productions.

Paul Villarreal, Partner at Litchfield Productions added: “The venues are absolutely perfect for Live Shows. The sound is impeccable, and every seat is a great seat in these intimate venues. Artists have been extremely excited to be a part of this program.”

“Bringing a variety of entertainment options to our guests is what we envisioned when we started Emagine. We always wanted it to be about the magic of movies and more. We strive to provide our guests with an exceptional experience every time they visit an Emagine, and these live shows will deliver an intimate evening of entertainment that is sure to delight everyone that attends.” added Paul Glantz, Co-Founder/Chairman of Emagine Entertainment.

The upcoming LIVE @ Emagine schedule includes:

Friday, April 9: Laith Al-Saadi performing at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $70

Saturday, April 10: Comedian, Spencer James at 10:00 p.m. Tickets start at $15

Friday, April 16: Kari Holmes and Lisa Mary performing at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $15

Saturday, April 17: Nicole New and Ben Sharkey performing at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $25

Sunday, April 18: The Three Men And A Tenor performing at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $30

Additional events and showtimes will be released on a weekly basis.