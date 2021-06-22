Emagine Entertainment Reopening Emagine Woodhaven in Michigan; Theater to Offer New, All-Inclusive Ticketing Packages

Image Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

Luxury theater operator Emagine Entertainment will reopen Emagine Woodhaven, formerly the AMC Woodhaven, on Wednesday, June 23, the exhibitor announced today. Emagine was the original owner and operator of the Michigan theater from 2009 to 2017 before it was sold to AMC.

Emagine Woodhaven will include 10 auditoriums outfitted with luxury recliners, stadium-style seating, “enhanced concessions,” self-serve Coke machines, gourmet popcorn and private event and theater rentals, according to a release. It will additionally offer an all-inclusive ticketing and concession package, which the company is touting as a brand-new concept in exhibition.

Tickets for Emagine Woodhaven go on sale starting today.

“We are thrilled to not only be bringing back the Emagine Woodhaven Theatre to the downriver area, but to also offer a brand-new concept to the movie going experience – Emagine All-Inclusive,” said Jon Goldstein, Partner, Emagine Entertainment. “This unique concept allows our guests to pay one price for tickets and an all you can eat concessions menu. We think customers are going to love this new concept.”

All-inclusive tickets can be purchase online or in person. Alcoholic beverages and bottled drinks are not included. Pricing for both all-inclusive and individual tickets, as well as the theater’s opening week film lineup, are listed below.

All-Inclusive Ticket Package Pricing (movie ticket and concession package):

Regular (Mon, Wed, Thurs, Sun. Also, Fri, Sat Until 4pm & After 9pm)

Adult: $20 / Senior $15 / Child: $15

Prime (Fri & Sat 4pm-9pm / Holiday & Blockbuster Openings)

Adult: $25 / Senior $20 / Child: $20

Tuesdays (All day Tuesdays – Except Holiday Weeks)

Adult: $15 / Senior $15 / Child: $15

Ticket Only Pricing (movie ticket only):

Regular (Mon, Wed, Thurs, Sun. Also, Fri, Sat Until 4pm & After 9pm)

Adult: $12 / Senior $10 / Child: $10

Prime (Fri & Sat 4pm-9pm / Holiday & Blockbuster Openings)

Adult: $14 / Senior $12 / Child: $12

Tuesdays (All day Tuesdays – Except Holiday Weeks)

Adult: $7 / Senior $5 / Child: $5

Opening Week Film Lineup:

6/23 Openings:

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runway

In The Heights

Cruella

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

6/25 Openings:

F9: The Fast Saga (with special advance showings on 6/24)

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

A Quiet Place 2