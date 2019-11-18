Women in Exhibition (WIE) Executive Committee Members to Speak at the 2019 Emerging Cinema Markets Conference

PRESS RELEASE

Women in Exhibition (WIE) executive committee members Debbie Stanford-Kristiansen, CEO of Novo Cinemas, and Mariam El Bacha, CEO of Cinepax, will lend their insight into the exhibition industry at this year’s Emerging Cinema Markets Conference, taking place in Istanbul, Turkey from November 19 to 22.

Organized by Digital Cinema Solutions Events, the three-day forum will focus on its host nation of Turkey, with additional programming on Nigeria, Central Asia, the Middle East, and New Europe (former Soviet states and Balkans). These combined territories account for more than 1.7 billion people and currently operate approximately 6,850 screens.

Among the speakers at this year’s conference are two executive committee members of WIE, a Los Angeles-based non-profit organization the aim of which is serving as a worthwhile resource for every woman in exhibition by offering positive mentoring programs and educational and support activities, as well as assisting with both existing and transitional career opportunities. WIE will amplify their membership recruitment with the launch of their website by New Year’s 2020.

Novo Cinemas CEO Debbie Standford-Kristiansen, who spoke at the conference’s inaugural event last year, will once again lend her insights on developing strategic partnerships, the purpose of creating alternative content opportunities, and how advanced technologies are changing the trajectory of traditional movie-going.

Further representing WIE on the Emerging Cinema Markets Conference’s program is Mariam El Bacha, CEO of Cinepax in Pakistan. Says El Bacha, “Women in Exhibition was founded to fulfill the need for an important platform where women can connect, interact, and support the development of an industry in need of re-evaluating the many paradigms in a growing exhibition world… Our aim is to reach a global network of women and, with that, to influence those ladies who in the past shy away from the cinema industry – the goal is for everyone to share the gameboard and to make our industry a thriving, all-inclusive force.”