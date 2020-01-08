Entertainment Supply & Technologies Announces New VP of Technology Sales

PRESS RELEASE

TAMPA, FLORIDA (January 7th, 2020) Entertainment Supply & Technologies, an international cinema design and supply firm, announces the addition of Scott McCallum to its dynamic and diverse sales team.

McCallum is working with several of the company’s high‐profile clients on the conversion to laser projection, an element of cinema exhibition he has first‐hand knowledge of from his nine years as a regional sales manager with Christie Digital Systems. As Vice President of Technology Sales, McCallum will be supporting theatre owners and managers as they renovate, expand and modernize their existing cinema space.

In his new position with ES&T, McCallum continues a career spent at the forefront of emerging technology markets. Through his presence on several international digital cinema panels ‐ including InterBEE, BIRTV, Shanghai International Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival ‐ he educated the industry during the digital transition with side by side exhibitions of film and the new digital servers and projectors. As International Sales Vice President for QuVIS, McCallum worked with global movie studios to develop the 4K post‐production servers which are now commonplace in the industry.

Scott’s distinguished career in technology development also includes time spent as a sales director with NewTek and also VTel, a video‐conferencing solutions company. As a highly skilled amateur craftsman, McCallum donates many one‐of‐a‐kind creations from his woodshop to charitable causes across the country.