Epic Pictures Announces Partnership with Nagra for Theatrical Release of Horror Pics

Epic Pictures announced a partnership with Nagra, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group, to manage theatrical booking engagements on the myCinema platfrom for Epic Pictures and Dread titles, and coordinate promotional releases and campaigns.



Moving forward, Nagra will work with Epic and bring their releases to their network of 1,100 cinemas, platforming Epic and Dread titles to more screens and markets.



“Horror films were meant to be seen on the big screen,” says Bruce Eisen, myCinema’s director of content strategy and acquisition. “We are excited to be working with Epic Pictures to bring five new and unique Dread Central titles to cinema owners and horror fans across the country. Horror films continue to drive moviegoers into the theater. It’s the perfect time to expand the myCinema catalogue by partnering with a company that knows their audience.”



myCinema, which was launched out of CinemaCon 2018, is the platform within Nagra that gives cinemas the ability to personally curate and dictate their programming.



The first collaboration between the two commences this October when a new Dread title will be released theatrically every week. The slate includes the sci-fi thriller The Fare, directed by D.C. Hamilton; classic horror revisit Candy Corn, directed by Josh Hasty and starring P.J. Soles (Carrie, Halloween) and Tony Todd (Candy Man); Tom Botchii’s feature debut Artik, and the bigfoot horror film Hoax, from Matt Allen.



“Our national theatrical partnership with Nagra is the next step in the evolution of Epic and Dread.” says Epic Pictures CEO Patrick Ewald. “Our filmmakers ask for the best possible release for their films and this amazing opportunity with Nagra allows them an incredible and unique opportunity to provide Dread horror fans with a true theatrical experience unlike anything else.”