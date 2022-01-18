Espedeo Supra-5000 Receives Best New Auditorium Technology of the Year Award from CTC

The Supra-5000 projector (Image Courtesy of Espedeo)

London, the United Kingdom, 17 January 2022, – GDC Technology, a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, are proud to announce that the Espedeo Supra-5000 RGB Plus laser phosphor cinema projector (Supra-5000) has been awarded “Best New Auditorium Technology of the Year 2021” in the Annual CTC (Cinema Technology Community) Awards. The annual awards, announced on December 21, were selected by a team of industry experts within CTC and were delivered in a ‘virtual’ event. The “Best New Auditorium Technology of the Year” celebrates achievement in cinema technology that has helped to deliver the best possible moviegoing experience for audiences around the world and has helped to drive audiences back to cinemas through technological innovation.

GDC debuted the Supra-5000 in 2020 and it has fast become a cinema projector of choice for mini-theatres, special screening venues and high-end home installations around the world. In addition to the CTC Award, the multi-award-winning Supra-5000 has also received the prestigious Red Dot 2020 award for its design, the “Best of Show” award for its technical features from Projection Expo 2021, Residential Systems and TWICE at CEDIA Expo 2021.

The Supra-5000 provides a true RGB Plus 5,000-lumen, 2K-resolution laser projector solution that distinguishes itself in the commercial cinema and high-end home theater by featuring the capability to not only decrypt a Digital Cinema Package (DCP) file to playback first-run motion pictures but also stream movies.

Key features and benefits of Espedeo Supra-5000

· Industry’s smallest, lightest and quietest laser cinema projector: Along with achieving full DCI-P3 color gamut, the Supra-5000 is lightweight (less than 45kg), built on a compact chassis, designed for in-auditorium operation which is less than 35 dB (A), and ultra-low power consumption.

· Fully integrated “All-in-One Board” media server technology for near-zero maintenance: Designed with GDC’s proprietary technology that integrates a DCI-compliant media server, a cinema audio processor, and a DMD (DLP@chip) formatter board on one circuit board that provides diskless CineCache™ (built-in cache memory)

· User-friendly: Plug-and-play functionality with intuitive web-based control UI connected to the built-in Wi-Fi that can be connected to a computer, laptop or tablet.

· Capability to reproduce an incredibly deep, rich listening experience: Optional built-in professional cinema audio processor for 5.1 / 7.1 / 15.1 and a 16-channel DTS:X™ decoder that designed to support SMPTE’s immersive audio bitstream (IAB) standard.

