European Cinemas Install CINITY Cinema System in Advance of Avatar: The Way of Water

A trio of European cinemas has installed CINITY Cinema System in anticipation of the release of Avatar: The Way of Water. Developed over a three-year period by CINITY, in collaboration with Christie, the CINITY Cinema System offers creative blending of 4K, 3D, high brightness, high frame rate, high dynamic range, and wide color gamut display capabilities, along with immersive sound. Cineplex Cinema in Aachen, Germany, Arena Cinema in Zurich, Switzerland, and the Arena Cinema in Geneva, Switzerland now all feature the system.

The CINITY Cinema System earned global recognition by winning the Technical Achievement Award at CineEurope 2022. Special screenings of the CINITY Cinema System were also recently on show at CineAsia 2022.

“It’s amazing to see the CINITY Cinema System reach European shores, marking another stage in the progression of this exciting cinema technology,” says Adil Zerouali, the senior sales director for cinema at Christie. “We are honored to be involved with CINITY in developing the latest technologies to drive performance ever higher, as we work together to continue to push the boundaries of theatrical presentation and audience engagement. The performance of the CINITY Cinema System is unparalleled, and when paired with a masterpiece such as Avatar: The Way of Water, the result is spectacular. I’m looking forward to hearing the feedback from European audiences.”