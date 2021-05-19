Event Cinema Association Announces 2021 Slate Day Lineup, With Emphasis on Increased Global Coverage

The Event Cinema Association (ECA) has announced the lineup for their 2021 ECA Slate Day, taking place virtually on Wednesday, June 9.

The three-hour event—starting at 14:30 BST/15:30 CET/09:30 EST/06:30 PST—is free to attend and open to attendees from all global markets. Registration is open here.

This year will mark the first time the ECA Slate Day—designed to share event cinema providers’ upcoming offerings as well as spark discussion on the role of event cinema in the wider theatrical landscape—had gone digital, reflective of the continuing realities of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the event’s digital form, explains ECA Managing Director Grainne Peat, has a silver lining: in making it easy for people from all over the world to attend ECA Slate Day for the first time, the ECA will be better able reach industry professionals outside the U.K., where the ECA has traditionally operated.

One of the ECA’s “core objectives” going forward, says Peat, based on the results of an internal survey, “is to bring a more global perspective to event cinema and how it performs across different territories. It’s an exciting time for event cinema content. Audiences, more than ever, have a bigger appetite for variety and entertainment from the big screen experience.”

2021’s ECA Slate Day will include presentations from 15 global content providers, including several from the U.S.. The full list of content providers sharing their upcoming slates is:

Additional programming will include presentations from Comscore on the global box office performance of event cinema titles across 12 territories in 2020; from Movio on how event cinema has helped drive attendance in the U.S. and the U.K. during the course of the pandemic; and from the Cinema Technology Community on methods for improving the delivery of live events.

The event will also play host to two panel discussions, one on the growth of music-based content (featuring executives from Facebook, Trafalgar Releasing, Cinepolis, Defected, Kinepolis, and Generation Media) and another on streaming for event cinema (with executives from Powster, The Picture House, National Theatre Live, and Abramorama).

REGISTER FOR THE ECA 2021 SLATE DAY HERE.