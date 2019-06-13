Event Cinemas Launches New Designer Cinemas

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Limited announced the launch of a new cinema concept, Event Boutique, at its flagship George Street cinema in Sydney, Australia. Opening on June 14, Event Boutique is billed as “Australia’s first Instagrammable cinema,” drawing on the heritage of the Event-owned State Theatre and the distinctive QT Hotels to “deliver a theatrical, design-led cinema experience completely bespoke in its design aesthetic.”

Event Boutique brings this design together with unconventional food and beverage offerings, designer recliners and footrests, waiter service to seat, state-of-the-art sound, bigger screens, and pure laser projection.

Each auditorium offers a completely different experience. Sydney’s first two Boutique cinemas are “The Library,” paying homage to storytelling, and “Paparazzi,” celebrating the glamour of the red carpet. Event Boutique will offer customers an intimate movie experience with small theaters that will seat 28 guests (The Library) and 46 guests (Paparazzi).

The Event Boutique food offering has been designed in collaboration with top artisan and local producers, including Sonoma Bakery and Vic’s Meats, to deliver premium in-cinema dining.It will feature designer platters of cured meats, hard and soft cheeses, pizzetta, more extensive dishes, and candy bar favorites.

Jane Hastings, CEO of Event Hospitality and Entertainment, stated, “We don’t believe in a one-experience-fits-all approach to our cinemas or our customers. Through our research we understand customers want choice, even down to the style of their seat. Those seeking premium experiences not only expect the best seat, sound and vision, they want to fully immerse in a great experience. Event Boutique, our latest in a raft of new premium experiences, is a result of engaging, fresh thinking to create a unique experience that immerses you from the moment you walk through the door. Customers who have been part of our design process and have trialed the experience tell us this is the best yet.”

Following extensive customer research, Event Cinemas has tested and rolled out a range of new seat options for its customers, including new recliners and luxurious daybeds in some of its newer cinemas. The Boutique designer recliner and footrest was ranked best in market research for its appeal and comfort.

Luke Mackey, general manager of Event Cinemas, said, “Our new Boutique cinemas enhance the viewing experience, featuring unrivaled laser projection technology for the clearest picture, coupled with world-class sound, designer aesthetics and bespoke menus. Everything about the Boutique experience is premium, unique and world-class.”

Another feature of the Event Boutique cinemas is that they are designed to be configurable, and will be available for private bookings and corporate functions from cocktail events, creative corporate team sessions and product launches to private screenings.

Event Boutique will be rolled out in select cinema locations in Australia and New Zealand, with Newmarket in New Zealand currently in development.