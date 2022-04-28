Everything Everywhere All At Once Returns to IMAX

Courtesy of A24

Starting Friday, April 29th, Everything Everywhere All At Once will return to IMAX screens. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a sci-fi action adventure about a Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes.

Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All At Once began its journey with a $501K domestic opening on 10 screens in late March and has gone on to gross $26.94M in the first five weeks of release.

Coming to UK theaters May 13th, Everything Everywhere All At Once hits IMAX UK for advanced screenings on May 4th, with appearances by Daniels at select locations.