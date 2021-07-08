EVO Entertainment to Open Second Theater in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

EVO Entertainment Group will open a second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the company announced today.

Located in the Prestonwood area of far north Dallas, the former LOOK Cinemas location will reopen as an EVO theater in October 2021. The multi-level cinema will boast 11 screens, including two EVX and four dine-in theaters with push button in-theater service.

This is the second new Dallas-Fort Worth EVO location announced recently; last month, the exhibitor revealed it would be opening a flagship location at Southlake Town Square that’s scheduled to open in December 2021.

The second Dallas-Fort Worth location brings EVO’s total footprint to nine theaters in Texas encompassing 90 screens.