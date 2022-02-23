EVO Entertainment Set to Open its First Dallas-Fort Worth Location on March 11

Image Courtesy of EVO Entertainment Group and 5G Studio Collaborative

EVO Entertainment Group, the largest operator of cinema-entertainment centers in the United States, will be opening its first Dallas-Fort Worth area location on March 11. Tickets for the venue’s grand opening will be on sale to the public beginning on March 22 through the circuit’s website.

The Dallas-Fort Worth site will be located at 1450 Plaza Place in Southlake Town Square, in a nearly 70,000 square foot state-of-the-art entertainment complex. The space has undergone a multi-million dollar renovation to become EVO’s flagship experiential entertainment concept featuring seven upscale dine-in theaters with heated-recliner seating and push-button wait service, a scratch kitchen and craft bar with outdoor patio space, a 12-lane bowling center, over 100 video and redemption arcade games, climbing walls, bumper cars, a three-story gravity ropes course, outdoor patio, private corporate and social event spaces, and more.

“We could not be any more excited to open our doors and welcome guests to our first DFW entertainment destination” said EVO Entertainment Group Chief Operating Officer, Cesar Guzman. “We have family and deep roots here and are thrilled to bring our brand of the entertainment experience to this community.”

The site is expected to employ approximately 200 individuals. Job seekers can submit an application to join the EVO team by visiting www.evocinemas.com/jobs.

EVO Entertainment Southlake Town Square’s hours of operations for opening weekend will be 9 a.m. to 1 am. Friday, March 11, 2022 and Saturday, March 12, 2022; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022.