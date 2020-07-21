ExpoCine 2020 Announces New Dates for Digital Event

Expocine, the largest exhibition convention held in Latin America, is going online with a new set of dates. The conference will now be held digitally on October 15 and 16, featuring 32 hours of content across a digital platform that can host panel discussions concurrently with breakout sessions for networking.

The first edition of Expocine was held in 2014 in Sao Paulo, its traditional host city, and has since grown to be a familiar fixture of the global exhibition convention calendar. This year’s digital event will be spread across two different channels: one exclusively dedicated to showcasing content from distributors, and the other hosting panels, lectures, workshops, and creative pitches. Attendees will have access to both channels, as well as breakout rooms for networking and meetings.

More information can be found at www.expocine.com.br