Fandango Gen Z Moviegoer Study Reveals Avatar: The Way of Water, Strange World, & Babylon as Most Anticipated Holiday Flicks

78% of Gen Z Moviegoers Surveyed Saw More Films in Theaters This Year Than Before the Pandemic, While More Than Half Enjoyed Four or More Movies on the Big Screen

LOS ANGELES (November 16, 2022) – Fandango, the nation’s leading movie ticketing destination and the authority on moviegoing trends, has released a new consumer insights study focused on the influential 18 to 24-year-old ticket-buying audience. The fourth quarter results, with more than 1,000 Gen Z adults surveyed, point to a continued box office recovery for the exhibition industry – with younger moviegoers driving increased ticket sales.

A promising 96% of Gen Zers identified moviegoing as a favorite way to spend time outside of their home, while 94% added they were happy with their cinema visits over the past year. Nearly half of the Gen Z adults surveyed enjoyed at least four or more films on the big screen this year, with 78% claiming they’re seeing more movies in theaters than they did before the pandemic, showing an uptick in consumer satisfaction.

“Our study reveals that Gen Z adult moviegoers are planning to see multiple films at the theater this holiday season, motivated by new releases that demand to be seen on the big screen,” says Fandango VP Domestic Ticketing Melissa Heller. “Kicking off the holiday season early, Gen Z fans contributed to one of our best opening weekend presales this year with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Gen Z adults’ top five most anticipated, wide-opening holiday releases (debuting between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve) that must be seen in theaters are:

Avatar: The Way of Water (December 16) Strange World (November 23) Babylon (December 23) Violent Night (December 2) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (December 21)

Other key takeaways from Fandango’s study include:

94% of Gen Z adults say moviegoing is a top-three recreational activity, ranking above friend/family visits and outdoor activity, and only topped by streaming TV shows and social media screen time.

94% make their moviegoing decisions based off an interesting trailer.

91% are more likely to go to the theater for a film that demands to be seen on a big screen, with big sound and a receptive audience.

90% appreciate the convenience of reserving their seats online.

87% contend there is no way the moviegoing experience can be recreated at home.

More than two thirds are looking forward to seeing more films this season in premium large formats like IMAX and Dolby Cinema and in 3D.

Nearly three-quarters check out a Fandango site – Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, Rotten Tomatoes Network on YouTube, et al – to help make their moviegoing decisions.

With these encouraging results, the holiday moviegoing season looks bright and promising. More information on Fandango’s Q4 Moviegoing Trends & Insights Study are available upon request.

About Fandango

Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies and TV, serving more than 50 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie and TV information, movie ticketing to 31,000 U.S. screens, trailers and original video and home entertainment. Its portfolio features leading online ticketers Fandango, MovieTickets.com and Flixster; world-renowned movie review site Rotten Tomatoes; and Rotten Tomatoes Network on YouTube, the #1 movie trailers and content channel. Fandango’s movie discovery and ticketing innovations can also be found on mobile, social, AI and voice platforms.