Fandango to Hold Advance Shazam! Screenings Two Weeks Before Release

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES – March 13, 2019 – Fandango, the leading digital network for all things movies, is teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures to offer exclusive advance screenings on March 23 of “Shazam!,” the newest DC Super Hero to hit the big screen and one of the most highly anticipated movies of the season. Tickets for this limited engagement go on sale today, exclusively for Fandango.

Nearly two weeks before the film’s April 5 release date, fans and members of Fandango VIP, Fandango’s free-to-join rewards program, can get a first look at the film in screenings taking place at approximately 1,200 select theaters and 40 exhibition circuits nationwide.



“We’re thrilled to work with Warner Bros. on our early access screening program, helping eventize movies and generate buzz before opening weekend,” says Fandango President Paul Yanover. “‘Shazam!’ is a film that appeals to the whole family, and we’re delighted that Fandango VIP fans will be among the first to see the film two weeks before it officially hits theaters.”

Jeff Goldstein, President, Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution, states, “Fandango is a terrific partner and we’re excited to work with them to bring this film to their VIP members ahead of release. ‘Shazam!’ is not only a great superhero action movie, but a really funny one, full of heart and charm, and we look forward to Fandango audiences being among the very first to experience it on the big screen.”



Fandango has a long tradition of working with the studios and filmmakers on programs to surprise and delight moviegoers, and this is the second of multiple early access screenings Fandango is planning for 2019. In February, Fandango offered early access screenings of DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” which were received with great success.



For every movie ticket purchased on Fandango, Fandango VIP members also receive 125 Points. Once members reach 500 Points, they will receive a five-dollar reward redeemable for more movies – either for future movie-ticket purchases or for digital-movie purchases and rentals on FandangoNOW. In addition to earning points on Fandango, Fandango VIP members can also link their other theater rewards cards, including AMC Stubs, Cinemark Connections, Regal Crown Club and others, for even more benefits.



Tickets for the film’s April 5 wide release also go on sale on Fandango today, March 13.

Fans can enjoy a special shout-out from the film’s star, Zachary Levi, about Fandango’s early access screenings here. Fandango’s exclusive interview with Levi and director David F. Sandberg can be found here.