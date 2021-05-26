Fandango Study Reveals Consumer Confidence in Return to Cinemas, Lists Most Anticipated Films of the Summer

Photo by Jay Maidment. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

A study conducted by Fandango, the largest digital ticketing portal for cinemas in the United States, has revealed that 93 percent of moviegoers have expressed satisfaction in their return to the movies. A total of 4,000 ticket buyers through Fandango were asked about their recent cinema experience in the poll, with 87 percent of those surveyed indicating they felt their theater did a great job in making them feel safe.

Fandango’s study also revealed that 76 percent of moviegoers supported measures like socially-distanced seating, enhanced cleaning measures, and contactless ticketing. 86 percent of respondents said they were comfortable ordering concessions. 78 percent found their fellow moviegoers were more attentive than usual in their return to the cinema, with minimal distractions like talking or cell phone use in the auditorium. Of those surveyed, 77 percent indicated they would be comfortable inside a cinema auditorium once they return to full capacity.

The study was conducted between May 3 and May 23, 2021. The demographic breakdown of the group was 65 percent ages 18 to 54, with 56 percent identifying as female, 43 percent male and 1 percent non-binary. All of the study’s participants had purchased movie tickets at least once in the past 12 months on Fandango, with 85 percent of them having visited a cinema within the last three months. 70 percent of participants in the study said they were vaccinated, with an additional 13 percent indicating they were planning on receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

“Moviegoing has taken a hard hit during the pandemic, but theater chains have done an excellent job implementing new safety features so that moviegoers can return to the cinema with confidence,” said Fandango Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Shepela. “Our study shows that exhibitors’ hard work has paid off, with moviegoers thrilled to be back in theaters and excited for summer movie season.”

Fandango also took the opportunity to ask participants in their study about the movies they were most excited to see over the summer. 96 percent of those ticket buyers said they plan to see multiple movies over the coming summer months, with 64 percent stating they planned to see 5 titles or more in theaters. 91 percent of those surveyed stated their support of seeing the biggest blockbuster at the cinema and 87 percent confirmed they felt the moviegoing experience could not be replicated in the home.

Fandango’s Return to Theaters Survey

Top 5 Most Anticipated Titles of Summer 2021

1. Black Widow

Disney, July 9

2. A Quiet Place Part II

Paramount, May 28

3. F9

Universal, June 25

4. The Suicide Squad

Warner Bros., August 6

5. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Disney, September 3