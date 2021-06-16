Alamo On Demand to Host 24-Hour Fast & Furious Saga Watch Party on June 19

Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Fast Five" (Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Alamo Drafthouse’s video streaming platform Alamo On Demand is partnering with watch party/chat platform Scener for a 24-hour virtual marathon event of the franchise beginning Saturday, June 19 at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

Hosted by Alamo On Demand’s Ahbra Perry and Rachel Walker, the “Fast and Furious Forever Marathon” watch party will screen the series’ first eight films, 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw and F9 director Justin Lin’s 2002 film Better Luck Tomorrow, which introduced fan-favorite Fast Saga character Han. The event will additionally feature introductions from Fast Saga “savants,” including writers, podcasters and critics including Jen Yamato, Germain Lussier, Phil Yu and Jeff Yang (They Call Us Bruce), Jordan Crucciola, Sara Benincasa and more. Lastly, pre-show and post-show entertainment including trivia, games, prizes and “a few surprises” will be on offer.

Fast Saga films 1-8 are available for a limited time as a bundle to own for just $48.99 via Alamo On Demand. Alternatively, each film can be rented individually for $3.99. Viewers must rent the additional films, Hobbs & Shaw and Better Luck Tomorrow, as additional titles in order to participate in the full 24-hour marathon.

To take part in the watch party, viewers must download Scener’s Chrome extension from www.scener.com and create an account. Viewers can pop in and out of the watch party as they please, but fans who commit to the full 24-hour experience will be entered to win Fast Saga prizes provided by the franchise’s distributor, Universal Pictures.