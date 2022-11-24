Fathom Events Announces 2022 Holiday Slate

Courtesy of Fathom Events

It’s Christmas Again

November 29th

Fathom Events and Mapelle Films present the family-friendly musical film It’s Christmas Again. Jake Young (Lawson Touliatos) wants nothing more than to spend his Christmas vacation with his girlfriend, Abbey Walker (Leela Owen). When Abbey volunteers for her church’s Christmas play, Jake is ready to skip Christmas this year, but an unexpected turn of events lands him in a field outside Bethlehem on the night Jesus was born. As he journeys with the shepherds to find the promised Messiah, Jake discovers the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day musical is filled with original songs and large dance numbers.

I Heard the Bells

December 1st through 8th

Presented by Sight & Sound Films and Fathom Events, I Heard The Bells takes viewers on a journey through the life of American-poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. With a nation divided by Civil War and his family torn apart, Longfellow puts down his pen, silenced by grief. The sound of Christmas morning reignites the poet’s lost voice, as he discovers resounding hope and a rekindled faith.

The Metropolitan Opera’s The Magic Flute

December 3rd

Julie Taymor’s kaleidoscopic production returns to select cinemas this holiday season in an encore presentation of the company’s first-ever Live in HD transmission, which features tenor Matthew Polenzani, baritone Nathan Gunn, and bass René Pape in this abridged, English-language version of Mozart’s classic fable.

5000 Blankets

December 12th and 13th

Inspired by a remarkable true story, 5000 Blankets highlights the power of family and faith. When her husband has a mental breakdown and goes missing, a determined woman (Anna Camp) sets out with her young son to find him, sparking a movement of compassion toward those in need and inspiring a city.

It’s a Wonderful Life

December 18th and 21st

Frank Capra’s heart-warming masterpiece It’s A Wonderful Life celebrates 75 years in TCM’s Big Screen Classics series. George Bailey (James Stewart) sets aside his dreams of world travel to run his father’s small community bank and to protect the people of Bedford Falls from greedy businessman Mr. Potter (Lionel Barrymore). When a costly mistake pushes George to the brink of despair, a visit from a kindly stranger (Henry Travers) shows George how the life of one good man can change the world forever.