Fathom Events Enjoys Record-Setting 2019

For the third consecutive year, 2019 saw event cinema distributor Fathom Events break previously established records. Last year—in which Fathom celebrated its 15th anniversary—began with major momentum in January, when the company achieved a record-breaking month of more than $11M at the box office. The year ended with a record $80M in total box office revenue.

Among its record-setting accomplishments in 2019, Fathom Events:

Increased attendance by 8.6% from 2018 for a total of 5.7M tickets sold

Distributed 150 titles across 244 event dates

Saw a record 25 titles surpass $1M at the box office, including seven grossing more than $2M and one title surpassing $3M

Grew both revenue and attendance for its TCM Big Screen Classics series by more than 16% from 2018 The recently announced 2020 series will include fan-favorite titles like An American in Paris (Jan. 19 & 22), Airplane! (May), and Psycho (October)

Continued to innovate in the broadcast space, bringing fan-favorite series like “Friends,” “I Love Lucy,” and “The Twilight Zone” to the big screen for the first time, with more than 370K attendees in this category; Fathom kicked off its 2020 broadcast programming with a “Doctor Who” screening event, including a live Q&A with Jodie Whittaker, on January 5

Expanded international distribution with 28 events across 45 countries (up from 15 events in 2018)

Grew its Digital Broadcast Network to 1,100 locations (12% increase from EOY 2018) and 1,916 screens (20% increase), reaching 184 DMAs. This includes the addition of 16 new exhibition partners.

Became the 11th largest distributor of content to movie theaters in North America (up from No. 12 in 2018), with limited screening dates and showtimes

“Fathom Events is ready for next-generation cinema, coming off of a statement making, record-breaking year in 2019. We continue to deliver innovative, robust, and high-quality storytelling for moviegoers, while helping our content, distribution, and exhibition partners significantly exceed revenue goals,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. “As we continue to expand with new content and partners across a variety of categories, we expect even greater success in the year to come.”