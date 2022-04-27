Fathom Events Partners with TBN and WTA for Kirk Cameron Presents: The Homeschool Awakening

Fathom Events announced today a deal with TBN and Kirk Cameron to bring Kirk Cameron Presents: The Homeschool Awakening to theaters nationwide June 13th and 14th. Actor Kirk Cameron dives into the adventures of dynamic American families on a mission to put fun and faith back into learning. The documentary will explore the ins, outs, and honest answers to homeschooling’s most frequently asked questions.

“Fathom Events is thrilled to partner with Kirk Cameron for the sixth time, bringing this inspirational and informative documentary to life,” said Ray Nutt, chief executive officer of Fathom.