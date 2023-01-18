Film at Lincoln Center Promotes Matt Bolish to Managing Director of the NYFF

Courtesy of Film at Lincoln Center

Lesli Klainberg, the president of Film at Lincoln Center (FLC), announced today that Matt Bolish has been named to the newly created position of managing director of the New York Film Festival (NYFF). In this role, Bolish will work closely with artistic director Dennis Lim, who oversees the curation and programming process, to produce the event. Bolish has been a member of the FLC staff since 2011 and is currently the organization’s vice president of operations, in addition to serving as NYFF producer since 2016. An enduring part of New York’s cultural landscape since 1963, the 61st edition of the NYFF will take place over 17 days, from September 29th through October 15th, 2023.

Film critic Justin Chang has been appointed to the five-member NYFF Main Slate selection committee. Chang is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR’s Fresh Air, chair of the National Society of Film Critics, and secretary of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. He joins Lim and committee members Florence Almozini, K. Austin Collins, and Rachel Rosen. Rosen, a member of the selection committee since 2020, will assume the role of West Coast delegate, working with Lim to manage key U.S. film industry relationships.

Selection committee chair and artistic director Dennis Lim said of the appointment, “Justin’s love and knowledge of cinema are evident in everything he writes, and I’m excited for him to bring his curiosity, generosity, and insights to our programming process. I know I speak for the entire programming team when I say we are thrilled to have him on board.”