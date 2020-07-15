Film Financing and Development Marketplace Slated Names Tim Wesley as CEO

Online film financing, sales, packages and development marketplace Slated has named Tim Wesley as CEO, the company announced Tuesday (July 14). Wesley succeeds Slated founder Stephan Paternot, who served as CEO for six years and will continue with the company as executive chairman.

Under Wesley’s direction, Slated – a platform that connects producers, writers, directors, actors, investors, sales agents and distributors – will expand its institutional capital resources to finance studio movies, giving the company the power to support projects in development and strengthening its ability to bring the best projects hosted on its platform to the studios’ attention.

Wesley was most recently an executive digital consultant at AMC Theatres, where he helped develop and launch AMC Theatres’ On Demand streaming service. He previously worked for four years at Redbox, where he led the company’s digital streaming initiatives and eventually became general manager of Redbox On Demand. He has also served as head of content business development and acquisitions at Dish Digital, COO/CFO at Ripe Digital Entertainment and COO/CFO of Maverick Films/Television. He began his career in finance and digital development at both Sony Pictures and Paramount Pictures.

In his new role, Wesley will report to Slated’s newly-installed board of directors, which includes: Yair Landau, former Sony Pictures vice chairman and president of Sony Pictures Digital Entertainment; David Wertheimer, former president of digital at Fox Networks Group and president of Paramount Digital Entertainment; and Michael Joe, former COO of STXfilms and executive vice president at Universal Pictures.

“There has never been greater demand for studio quality content, and Slated holds a unique position to help meet that demand,” said Wesley in a statement. “Through Steph’s leadership, the company has become an essential destination that helps connect the dots for the creative community, bringing together content creators, financiers, and studios; a quickly evolving and critical network where at the touch of a button, filmmakers have staffed their productions, writers receive meaningful script feedback, and producers have found financing. I’m excited to join the team as Slated takes its next step as we partner with studios in bringing these next great stories to screens.”

Added Paternot, “When I took over as CEO in 2014, my goal was to develop Slated into the leading online film finance, sales, and packaging marketplace. Over the past six years, our analytics, packaging tools, and high-quality deal flow have influenced the way the content business connects talent and projects to financing, sales, and distribution. We have transformed the way people assess project risks and potential. Last year, with key platform engagement growing rapidly and the streaming wars well under way, I felt it was time to replace myself as CEO with someone who could help us expand our institutional financing and distribution apparatus. Tim’s extensive domain expertise in distribution, strategic business development, and fundraising will take Slated to the next level, with a world-class board of directors in support.”

Since launching in 2012, 50,000 producers, writers, directors, actors, investors, sales agents and distributors have become a part of the Slated community, while 2,600 listed film projects have completed production. 1,100 of those projects have been released, including Uncut Gems (A24), The Peanut Butter Falcon (Roadside Attractions), Freaks (Well Go USA Entertainment) and The Public (Universal Pictures).