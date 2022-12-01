Filmed for IMAX Concert Indochine Central Tour In Cinema Scores $2.23M Across France and Select Markets

IMAX and Pathé Live brought French pop-rock band Indochine to IMAX screens last week. Indochine – Central Tour in Cinema is the first recorded music event to be released through the Filmed for IMAX program. The event cinema release topped the French box office on November 24th, surpassing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that day. IMAX-exclusive encores continued throughout the weekend, with the concert film landing as the top new weekend opener in the market. In France alone, 120,000 tickets were sold for an overall box office total of over $2M. The box office gross matches the previous event cinema record holder in France, the pre-pandemic concert film Mylene Farmer 2019 – The Film.

Indochine – Central Tour in Cinema screened nationwide in France for one night only in 477 cinemas, making it France’s widest release for an event cinema program. An additional 10 IMAX locations also screened the film exclusively abroad in Belgium, Switzerland, and in London, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Melbourne. Though they only represented 5% of all participating locations, the total 26 IMAX locations welcomed 17% of the attendees and delivered 22% of the global box office with $482K. Two additional screenings are scheduled for the Scotiabank Theatre in Montréal on December 11th and December 12th. Shot at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France in June 2022, the Central Tour was captured with 22 IMAX certified digital cameras and the live show featured a specially designed LED screen, which IMAX reports is the largest ever used in a live concert at 27,000 sq. ft with 1,400 LED panels.

“We are beyond thrilled with the incredible performance of Indochine Central Tour in Cinema,” said Megan Colligan, the president of IMAX entertainment. “As the first ever Filmed for IMAX concert and the biggest event cinema box office for a French release, Indochine Central Tour in Cinema further highlights the desire of fans around the world to experience unique and immersive entertainment events in IMAX.”

“The huge success of Indochine Central Tour in Cinema in post-pandemic times demonstrates that movie theatres remain very attractive to the audience, who is more than ever ready to gather around major and unifying events”, said Thierry Fontaine, the president of Pathé Live. “The quality of the image and sound of this specially Filmed for IMAX historic concert, that celebrated the 40th anniversary of France’s most popular band, offers an unparalleled immersive and collective experience.”