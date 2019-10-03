First Wisconsin Movie Tavern By Marcus Opens October 11 At Brookfield Square

Milwaukee, October 3, 2019. On October 11, 2019,Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS), is opening the first Movie Tavern® by Marcus in the state. Located at Brookfield Square on the site of the former Sears building, this entertainment concept will feature popular programs and offerings from Marcus Theatres.

“Having all three of our theatre brands — Marcus Theatres, BistroPlex℠ and Movie Tavern — in our hometown is important to us,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “In February we acquired the Movie Tavern circuit, and eight months later we are excited to bring it to life at Brookfield Square in order to provide our guests with even more choices for their moviegoing experience.”

Unique offerings at the new Movie Tavern at Brookfield Square, include:

A new menu featuring different dishes such as an Asian Beef Rice Bowl, Roasted Salmon Super Salad and a Teriyaki Steak & Shrimp dish

Delivery to seat service model throughout the entire building, where orders can be placed at the concession stand and \food runners will deliver direct to guests’ seats

App and kiosk ordering of food, in which guests that purchase tickets through the Marcus Theatres Mobile App can also place food orders. They select from a delivery time (ranges provided) and food runners will bring orders to guests in their seats

Concession combos that appeal to adults such as Nachos Grande or gourmet, chewy pretzel bites with cheese along with a beverage

The Tavern (bar) — a perfect gathering space with or without a movie ticket. It features select, local craft beers and the popular Movie Tavern tankard, which is a refillable mug that can be brought back to the theatre and refilled at a discounted rate

Outdoor seating with heaters. In addition, there are three magnetic, wall games inside The Tavern including giant scrabble, Tic Tac Toe and peg solitaire.

Overall, Movie Tavern at Brookfield Square has eight auditoriums, each with comfortable DreamLounger℠ recliner seating. One of the eight auditoriums is a SuperScreen DLX® experience with an oversized screen, immersive Dolby® Atmos® sound and optional heated recliner seating.

A full service bar and concession stand adds to the experience. In addition, offerings that guests have come to appreciate at Marcus Theatres are also part of the Movie Tavern experience. These include $5 Movie Tuesdays, Student Thursdays, Young at Heart®, and the Magical Movie Rewards℠ loyalty program.

Although this new property is the first Movie Tavern in Wisconsin, it is the 23rd overall in 10 states. Along with parking and entrances from both the mall and exterior, this concept provides the growing Brookfield area a new option for moviegoing and a place to host business meetings, group events, team building and more. The event team works directly with groups to plan a completely customized experience.

For more information about Movie Tavern by Marcus, visit www.MarcusTheatres.com.