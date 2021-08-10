FLEXOUND Augmented Audio in Partnership with United Cinemas in Japan

Finnish company FLEXOUND Augmented Audio has been in cooperation with Japan’s United Cinemas since the beginning of 2019 on multiple cinema projects, including the FLEXOUND Pulse cinema sound and seat system, launched in June.

FLEXOUND creates a unique, multi-sensory immersive listening experience that you can feel as well as hear, without the need for any external loudspeakers. It combines full-range high-quality audio with gentle physical sound wave vibration, to add the sensation of touch to the cinematic experience. United Cinemas is the first cinema operator in the world to announce its plans to open cinemas based on the FLEXOUND audio technology.

“We are very excited about the cooperation with FLEXOUND and the opportunity to offer Japanese audiences

something totally new,” United Cinemas President Akihito Watanabe said in a press release. “We believe this is an experience people will love after the long pandemic, and with FLEXOUND Pulse we can offer a safe but truly entertaining and relaxing escape from the everyday stress.”

“Finnish design is highly valued by the Japanese consumers and their love for entertainment and innovations is

profound,” FLEXOUND CEO Mervi Heinaro added. “From the very beginning, we found a common vision about the future of cinemas with the United Cinemas team, and are very, very happy now to finally be able to implement our common cinematic future in Japan, and to support the growth of United Cinemas.”