Flix Brewhouse Celebrates Anniversaries Ahead of Nationwide Expansion

PRESS RELEASE

Round Rock, TX – March 2019 – Flix Brewhouse is gearing up for a momentous spring and summer. Between April and June 2019, the movie theater that houses a fully-operational brewery and brew master will observe three anniversaries. The Round Rock, Little Elm and Carmel locations will all celebrate anniversaries. As the year unfolds, Flix Brewhouse will also expand into new territory across the nation in 2019.

According to a January 2018 Inc. article, “innovation just might be the most important component of a successful company.” The article goes on to point out, “The right innovation will allow you to offer something unique to your customers.” As a result of this uniqueness, innovative companies stand out from the competition in a world where getting and keeping customers’ attention is harder than ever.

It is precisely such innovation that has allowed Flix Brewhouse to thrive in the competitive movie theater space. The company has combined dining and microbrewing with film watching into a unique movie theater experience. With positive customer response, Flix Brewhouse has several new locations slated for 2019.

In the meantime, the company is focusing on what it has gotten right since it first opened its doors almost eight years ago. “We are very excited to be celebrating anniversaries at three of our locations this year,” says Greg Johnson, Flix Brewhouse’s Director of Marketing. The original Round Rock location will mark its 8th anniversary on June 29, 2019. Leading up to that milestone, the Little Elm location will celebrate one year in business on April 27. Three days later, the Carmel location will commemorate its 4th anniversary.

To date, the circuit has 10 theaters in several different states. “We don’t like getting stuck in a rut and we know our customers don’t either. They can get the same old thing anywhere,” explains Johnson. “So, we continually innovate our menu with seasonal crafts on our beer list and special recipes on our food menu.”

The communities in which Flix is located have responded to this refreshed menu by returning for an experiential theater experience. Stadium seating “dining rooms,” high-definition digital cinema projection and sound qualities, wall-to-wall curved screens, comfortable high-back chairs and the Easy Glider moveable table top complete the Flix Brewhouse experiential ambiance.