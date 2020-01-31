Focus Features and Regal to Offer Free Screenings of Harriet

In celebration of Black History Month, Focus Features and Regal have partnered to offer free screenings of Harriet in 50 theatres around the United States on Tuesday, February 4, and Tuesday, February 11.



Directed by Kasi Lemmons, the film depicts the life of African American freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, bringing her story to the big screen for the very first time. For her work in the titular role of Harriet, Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for two Academy Awards, for Best Actress and Best Original Song for “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell.

Moviegoers can get free tickets through Gofobo here.



Free screenings will be offered at these locations:

