Focus Features and Regal to Offer Free Screenings of Harriet

Exhibition News • Boxoffice Staff • January 31 2020

In celebration of Black History Month, Focus Features and Regal have partnered to offer free screenings of Harriet in 50 theatres around the United States on Tuesday, February 4, and Tuesday, February 11.

Directed by Kasi Lemmons, the film depicts the life of African American freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, bringing her story to the big screen for the very first time. For her work in the titular role of Harriet, Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for two Academy Awards, for Best Actress and Best Original Song for “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell. 

Moviegoers can get free tickets through Gofobo here.

Free screenings will be offered at these locations:

Regal New Roc 4DX, IMAX & RPXNew York
Regal Galleria MallNew York
Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAXLos Angeles
Regal Edwards Aliso Viejo & IMAXLos Angeles
Regal Cantera & RPXChicago
Regal UA Riverview Plaza IMAX & RPXPhiladelphia
Regal Hacienda Crossings ScreenX, IMAX & RPXSan Francisco-Oakland-San Jose
Regal Fox Run & RPXBoston (Manchester)
Regal Majestic &IMAXWashington, DC (Hagerstown)
Regal Potomac YardWashington, DC (Hagerstown)
Regal Arbor Place & IMAXAtlanta
Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPXHouston
Regal Auburn-WashingtonSeattle-Tacoma
Regal Park Place & RPXTampa-St. Pete (Sarasota)
Regal OakwoodMiami-Ft. Lauderdale
Regal UA Denver Pavilions 4DX & RPXDenver
Regal Richmond Town SquareCleveland-Akron (Canton)
Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAXOrlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne
Regal Stockton City Center & IMAXSacramento-Stockton-Modesto
Regal Movies On TVPortland, OR
Regal Brier CreekRaleigh-Durham (Fayetteville)
Regal Stonecrest At Piper Glen 4DX, IMAX & RPXCharlotte
Regal UA Snowden SquareBaltimore
Regal Rancho Del ReySan Diego
Regal Hollywood ScreenX & RPXNashville
Regal Live Oak & RPXSan Antonio
Regal Hollywood & RPXGreenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-
Regal Royal Palm Beach & RPXWest Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce
Regal Aliante & IMAXLas Vegas
Regal ManorHarrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York
Regal Macarthur Center & RPXNorfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News
Regal Warren Moore 4DX & IMAXOklahoma City
Regal UA CottonwoodAlbuquerque-Santa Fe
Regal Greensboro Grande & RPXGreensboro-High Point-W.Salem
Regal Arbor @ Great HillsAustin
Regal River City MarketplaceJacksonville
Regal Transit Center & IMAXBuffalo
Regal Edwards Fresno 4DX & IMAXFresno-Visalia
Regal McCain Mall & RPXLittle Rock-Pine Bluff
Regal Commonwealth & IMAXRichmond-Petersburg
Regal Colonie Center & RPXAlbany-Schenectady-Troy
Regal Pinnacle ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX & RPXKnoxville
Regal Belltower & ScreenXFt. Myers-Naples
Regal River RidgeRoanoke-Lynchburg
Regal Warren EastWichita-Hutchinson
Regal Sandhill IMAX & RPXColumbia, SC
Regal Swamp FoxMyrtle Beach-Florence
Regal Augusta Exchange & IMAXAugusta-Aiken
Regal Salisbury & RPXSalisbury
Regal Stonefield & IMAXCharlottesville

