Focus Features and Regal to Offer Free Screenings of Harriet

In celebration of Black History Month, Focus Features and Regal have partnered to offer free screenings of Harriet in 50 theatres around the United States on Tuesday, February 4, and Tuesday, February 11.
Directed by Kasi Lemmons, the film depicts the life of African American freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, bringing her story to the big screen for the very first time. For her work in the titular role of Harriet, Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for two Academy Awards, for Best Actress and Best Original Song for “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell.
Moviegoers can get free tickets through Gofobo here.
Free screenings will be offered at these locations:
|Regal New Roc 4DX, IMAX & RPX
|New York
|Regal Galleria Mall
|New York
|Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAX
|Los Angeles
|Regal Edwards Aliso Viejo & IMAX
|Los Angeles
|Regal Cantera & RPX
|Chicago
|Regal UA Riverview Plaza IMAX & RPX
|Philadelphia
|Regal Hacienda Crossings ScreenX, IMAX & RPX
|San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose
|Regal Fox Run & RPX
|Boston (Manchester)
|Regal Majestic &IMAX
|Washington, DC (Hagerstown)
|Regal Potomac Yard
|Washington, DC (Hagerstown)
|Regal Arbor Place & IMAX
|Atlanta
|Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX
|Houston
|Regal Auburn-Washington
|Seattle-Tacoma
|Regal Park Place & RPX
|Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota)
|Regal Oakwood
|Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
|Regal UA Denver Pavilions 4DX & RPX
|Denver
|Regal Richmond Town Square
|Cleveland-Akron (Canton)
|Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAX
|Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne
|Regal Stockton City Center & IMAX
|Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto
|Regal Movies On TV
|Portland, OR
|Regal Brier Creek
|Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville)
|Regal Stonecrest At Piper Glen 4DX, IMAX & RPX
|Charlotte
|Regal UA Snowden Square
|Baltimore
|Regal Rancho Del Rey
|San Diego
|Regal Hollywood ScreenX & RPX
|Nashville
|Regal Live Oak & RPX
|San Antonio
|Regal Hollywood & RPX
|Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-
|Regal Royal Palm Beach & RPX
|West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce
|Regal Aliante & IMAX
|Las Vegas
|Regal Manor
|Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York
|Regal Macarthur Center & RPX
|Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News
|Regal Warren Moore 4DX & IMAX
|Oklahoma City
|Regal UA Cottonwood
|Albuquerque-Santa Fe
|Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX
|Greensboro-High Point-W.Salem
|Regal Arbor @ Great Hills
|Austin
|Regal River City Marketplace
|Jacksonville
|Regal Transit Center & IMAX
|Buffalo
|Regal Edwards Fresno 4DX & IMAX
|Fresno-Visalia
|Regal McCain Mall & RPX
|Little Rock-Pine Bluff
|Regal Commonwealth & IMAX
|Richmond-Petersburg
|Regal Colonie Center & RPX
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy
|Regal Pinnacle ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX & RPX
|Knoxville
|Regal Belltower & ScreenX
|Ft. Myers-Naples
|Regal River Ridge
|Roanoke-Lynchburg
|Regal Warren East
|Wichita-Hutchinson
|Regal Sandhill IMAX & RPX
|Columbia, SC
|Regal Swamp Fox
|Myrtle Beach-Florence
|Regal Augusta Exchange & IMAX
|Augusta-Aiken
|Regal Salisbury & RPX
|Salisbury
|Regal Stonefield & IMAX
|Charlottesville
