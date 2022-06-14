GDC Technology to Showcase SR Series Media Servers and Supra-5000 at CineEurope 2022

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

GDC Technology Limited (GDC) has announced they will showcase a product line of SR Series media servers, including the SR-1000 IMB, SR-5400C, and the SRC-7500 media player, at CineEurope 2022. GDC will also highlight advanced features added to the Espedeo Supra-5000 RGB Plus Laser Phosphor Cinema Projector. Additional products on display include programmable light show choreographer DiveCtrl Dynamic Lighting Control System.

“We fully anticipated customers would return to the cinema in 2022. To enhance the shared moviegoing experience, GDC collaborated with our customers during the pandemic to develop useful cinema technology solutions for the future,” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO of GDC Technology Limited. “At CineEurope, we are showcasing the products developed over the last two years. Our goal is to deliver on the customers’ demands for premium but affordable products by continually improving and automating cinema operations with reliable solutions, helping European exhibitors to cut operating costs, and improve the overall quality of the presentation. We look forward to seeing old and new friends and delighted to support the 30th Anniversary of CineEurope.”

CineEurope, the official convention of the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), will take place from June 20th to 23rd at the Barcelona International Conventions Center (CCIB). GDC is located on Level P1, in meeting room MR131.