Global Cinema Advertising Association (SAWA) Launches #HelloBigScreen Campaign

SAWA, the Global Cinema Advertising Association, unveiled their new #HelloBigScreen campaign Monday to emphasize the power of cinemas.

In the full 2:47 spot, six notable figures from the worlds of advertising, communications, marketing, and humanitarian work speak about what cinema means to them. Alphabetically, these notable names include:

Rosie Arnold, former Executive Creative Director of BBH London and former president of D&AD (Design and Art Direction).

Sir John Hegarty, recipient of the D&AD President’s Award and knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2007.

Mark Ritson, brand consultant who has taught at the the MBA programs for London Business School and MIT.

Marcello Serpa, former Creative Director and Co-Chair of AlmapBBDO, and recipient of 45 Clio Awards and 149 Cannes Festival Lions.

Mark Tutssel, former Executive Chairman and Global Creative Officer of Leo Burnett Worldwide.

Corinne Woods, Director of Communications at the United Nations World Food Programme.

The full video was edited by the the United Nations World Food Programme, while the corresponding social media campaign is being executed by SAWA member Sterkinekor in South Africa.

“As the pandemic hit, leading Hollywood film directors stood up and endorsed the power of cinema over all other screens,” SAWA’s CEO Cheryl Wannell said in a press release. “It is… great to see that the ad legends of our business have done the same, as it relates to the power of the cinema medium as the ultimate place for brands to appear.”

Watch the three-minute spot below: