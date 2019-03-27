Gold Medal Launches New Self-Serve Popcorn Products

PRESS RELEASE

Movie theaters, stadiums and other high-traffic venues face challenges of long lines at the concession stand. Two of the top concerns are saving on labor and keeping customers satisfied. Now, Gold Medal has introduced two new products aimed at minimizing labor and giving customers convenience. The ReadyServe™ and ReadyPop™ innovate as self-serve solutions for dispensing popcorn.



ReadyServe is a 48-inch popcorn cabinet featuring a dual auger system, allowing two customers to fill their cups or bags at once. Operators fill the cabinet with popcorn, then individuals can dispense popcorn using a convenient push-button system. It also includes an integrated butter topping dispenser and eye-catching LED backlit sign.

A popper and self-serve station in one, ReadyPop is the simplest way for operators to offer popcorn. The 16-oz. kettle pops the popcorn, which is then held in the cabinet until it is dispensed. Operators can pop multiple batches early in the day, then customers are able to fill cups and bags without impacting any food safety concerns. The compact footprint allows ReadyPop to conveniently fit into any available space. Convenience store, grocery, and other retail customers can enjoy a grab-and-go snack plus a fresh in-store experience.

Adam Browning, president of Gold Medal, stated, “Making it easier to serve popcorn opens up opportunities for so many different venues. Thanks to the input of a thorough field-test team, ReadyServe and ReadyPop truly meet the immediate needs of the marketplace. Managers will be able to enjoy valuable benefits including low start-up costs, minimal labor, and attractive profit margins. Plus, they can offer customers an experience that they can’t find at competitors.”

On April 2-4, attendees at CinemaCon will be able to see ReadyServe in action at the Gold Medal booth, #707F. Features, specifications, and more information about the ReadyServe and ReadyPop can be found on the Gold Medal website, gmpopcorn.com.