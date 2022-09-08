Gold Medal Products’ LED Kit Lights Up Cotton Candy

Courtesy Gold Medal Products

Making cotton candy just became more entertaining with the launch of Gold Medal Products’ new cotton candy machine accessory, ‘The Show’ LED Light Kit. The Show offers a multi-colored lighting experience and a way for operators to join in the glow-in-the-dark cotton candy trend.



Equipped with an inline LED strip that fits conveniently on the cotton candy machine base, operators can illuminate spinning cotton candy with multiple color modes, as well as strobing or static effects. The three-button controller allows for both adjustable speed and brightness.



President of Gold Medal, Adam Browning says, “Customers want an experience they can’t get anywhere else. The Show is an affordable way to enhance any cotton candy machine operation. It is an interactive fun factor that attracts customers’ attention. The visual effects will be a hit and they’ll enjoy posting this video-worthy display across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.”

