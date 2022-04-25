Fathom Events Bringing Six The Golden Girls Episodes to Cinemas on June 7 and 14

NBC’s classic 1985-92 sitcom The Golden Girls will play on the big screen for a two-night engagement — Tuesday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 14 — from Fathom Events.

Titled Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls, a list of participating cinemas and ticket purhcases can be found for the June 7 date here and for the June 14 date here.

The show starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as four elderly housemates in Miami.

The six 22-minute episodes showcased will be:

The Competition (season 1 / episode 7): Dorothy and Blanche compete versus Rose and Sophia in a bowling contest.

It's a Miserable Life (season 2 / episode 4): the women attempt to save a centuries-old tree from destruction by their grumpy neighbor.

The Sisters (season 2 / episode 12): Dorothy surprises Sophia by flying in Sophia's sister from overseas.

Scared Straight (season 4 / episode 9): Blanche's brother Clayton is afraid to reveal his sexual orientation while visiting the women.

Sisters of the Bride (season 6 / episode 14): Clayton again visits, this time with a male partner.

The Case of the Libertine Belle (season 7 / episode 2): Blanche is falsely accused of committing a murder.

“We’re excited to bring this beloved show back to the big screen this summer,’” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said in a press release. “The storyline and the friendships between these very different women have stood the test of time. Fans love it just as much now as they did when it first aired on television back in the 80’s.”