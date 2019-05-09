Golden Trailer Awards Reveal Their 20th Annual Competition Nominees

The Golden Trailer Awards (GTAs) today announced their 20th annual set of nominees. Created in 1999 by sisters Evelyn Brady-Watters and Monica Brady, the GTAs celebrate movie marketing executives and companies that create film trailers, commercials, and posters. The show has come a long way from its beginnings twenty years ago, when Quentin Tarantino agreed to serve as a judge, and has become an establishment in the film marketing community. “More than anything else, we are beyond elated at how this show has grown over the decades and how much a nomination and a trophy means to this community. It is a true validation of the extraordinary creative work that contributes to the success of the best films of the year,” said Watters in a statement.

Netflix leads this year’s nominations with 66 nominations for its films and series, including Roma, “Stranger Things: Season 3” and Bird Box. Warner Bros follows the tally by studio with 59 nominations and Universal with 54. With 12 nominations, A Star Is Born has earned the most nominations of any film, closely followed by Roma (11), and US (10). Top nominations by vendors include Trailer Park with 32 nominations, Buddha Jones with 27, and AV Squad with 26.

This year’s ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 29th at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

A list of the nominees is provided below:

Best Action

Deadpool 2, “New Power,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, “Conversation,” Lionsgate, AV Squad

Mission: Impossible — Fallout, “Alone,” Paramount, IGNITION

Shazam!, “My Name,” Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Sicario: Day of the Soldado, “Drive,” Sony Pictures, AV Squad

Best Animation / Family

A Dog’s Journey, “Lifetimes,” Universal Pictures, Aspect

Christopher Robin “Into The Wood,” Disney, The Propeller Group

Dumbo, “Courage,” Disney, Wild Card

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, “Universe,” Warner Bros., TRANSIT

Toy Story 4, “Stories,” Walt Disney Studios, MOCEAN

Best Comedy

Good Boys, Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative

Isn’t It Romantic, “Complete You”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Long Shot, “This Guy,” Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.

Stuber, Trailer, Con Green, 20th Century Fox, Buddha Jones

The Hustle, “Work,” Annapurna Pictures, Zealot

Best Documentary

Baristas, “Grind,” The Orchard, Heart Sleeve Creative

Free Solo, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates

Jay Myself: Photography, the Bank, and Me, “Objects,” Trailer Park, Inc.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, “First Step,” HBO, Zealot

They Shall Not Grow Old, “Timeless,” Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Drama

A Star Is Born “Not Alone,” Warner Bros., GrandSon

Bohemian Rhapsody, “Pressure,” Fox, IGNITION

First Man, “Greatest Adventure,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Green Book, “Genius,” Universal Pictures, TRANSIT

The Mule, “Redemption”, Warner Bros., Wild Card

Best Horror

Brightburn, “Know,” Sony, Ignition Creative

Ma, “Eyes,” Universal, Buddha Jones

Pet Sematary, “Sometimes,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark, “Alive,” CBS Films, Trailer Park, Inc.

Us, Int’l Trailer “Nightmare,” Universal, Buddha Jones

Best Independent Trailer

Arctic, Bleecker Street, Jump Cut

Mid90s, “Let’s Go,” A24, GrandSon

The Favourite, Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Mustang, “Free,” Focus Features, MOCEAN

Trial by Fire, “Hope,” Roadside Attractions, AV Squad

Best Music

A Star Is Born, “Not Alone,” Warner Bros., GrandSon

Rocketman, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative

Us, “Enemy,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

White Boy Rick, “Love,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Yesterday, Universal Pictures, Motive

Best Thriller

Bird Box, “New Children,” Netflix, Wild Card

Escape Room, “Boxes,” Sony, Bond

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, “Innocence,” Netflix, TRANSIT

The Lodge, “Relentless,” NEON, Zealot

Us, Int’l Trailer “Nightmare,” Universal, Buddha Jones

Golden Fleece

Captive State, “Run,” Focus Features, Big Picture

Kin, “Brothers,” Lionsgate, AV Squad

Serenity, “Trailer 2,” Aviron Pictures, InSync PLUS

The Possession of Hannah Grace, “WTF,” Screen Gems, The Refinery

Welcome To Marwen, “Miracle,” Universal Pictures, Empire Design

Most Original Trailer

Piercing, “Pop” Red Band Trailer, UNIVERSAL, Heart Sleeve Creative

Roma, “Unforgettable,” Netflix, GrandSon

Searching, “Go Dark,” SCREEN GEMS, Heart Sleeve Creative

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, “Differences,” Netflix, AV Squad

Us, “Enemy,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer

Dark Phoenix, “Special,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, “Over the Rainbow,” Warner Bros., Statement Advertising

Hobbs & Shaw, “Friends,” Universal, Buddha Jones

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, “Conversation,” Lionsgate, AV Squad

Men in Black: International, “Universe,” Sony, Rogue Planet

Best Fantasy Adventure

Avengers: Endgame, “Reflections,” Marvel Studios, MOCEAN

Bumblebee, “Epic,” Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group

Captain Marvel, “Unstoppable,” Marvel Studios, MOCEAN

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – Rare ComicCon, Warner Bros., JAX

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, “Life,” Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Teaser

Anna, “Elite,” Lionsgate, AV Squad

Joker, “Maybe Tomorrow,” Warner Bros., JAX

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, “Names,” Sony Pictures, Buddha Jones

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Teaser, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

The Girl In The Spider’s Web, “Blackmail”, Sony, Wild Card