Golden Trailer Awards Reveal Their 20th Annual Competition Nominees

The Golden Trailer Awards (GTAs) today announced their 20th annual set of nominees. Created in 1999 by sisters Evelyn Brady-Watters and Monica Brady, the GTAs celebrate movie marketing executives and companies that create film trailers, commercials, and posters. The show has come a long way from its beginnings twenty years ago, when Quentin Tarantino agreed to serve as a judge, and has become an establishment in the film marketing community. “More than anything else, we are beyond elated at how this show has grown over the decades and how much a nomination and a trophy means to this community. It is a true validation of the extraordinary creative work that contributes to the success of the best films of the year,” said Watters in a statement.
Netflix leads this year’s nominations with 66 nominations for its films and series, including Roma, “Stranger Things: Season 3” and Bird Box. Warner Bros follows the tally by studio with 59 nominations and Universal with 54. With 12 nominations, A Star Is Born has earned the most nominations of any film, closely followed by Roma (11), and US (10). Top nominations by vendors include Trailer Park with 32 nominations, Buddha Jones with 27, and AV Squad with 26.
This year’s ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 29th at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.
A list of the nominees is provided below:
Best Action
Deadpool 2, “New Power,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, “Conversation,” Lionsgate, AV Squad
Mission: Impossible — Fallout, “Alone,” Paramount, IGNITION
Shazam!, “My Name,” Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Sicario: Day of the Soldado, “Drive,” Sony Pictures, AV Squad
Best Animation / Family
A Dog’s Journey, “Lifetimes,” Universal Pictures, Aspect
Christopher Robin “Into The Wood,” Disney, The Propeller Group
Dumbo, “Courage,” Disney, Wild Card
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, “Universe,” Warner Bros., TRANSIT
Toy Story 4, “Stories,” Walt Disney Studios, MOCEAN
Best Comedy
Good Boys, Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative
Isn’t It Romantic, “Complete You”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Long Shot, “This Guy,” Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.
Stuber, Trailer, Con Green, 20th Century Fox, Buddha Jones
The Hustle, “Work,” Annapurna Pictures, Zealot
Best Documentary
Baristas, “Grind,” The Orchard, Heart Sleeve Creative
Free Solo, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates
Jay Myself: Photography, the Bank, and Me, “Objects,” Trailer Park, Inc.
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, “First Step,” HBO, Zealot
They Shall Not Grow Old, “Timeless,” Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Drama
A Star Is Born “Not Alone,” Warner Bros., GrandSon
Bohemian Rhapsody, “Pressure,” Fox, IGNITION
First Man, “Greatest Adventure,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Green Book, “Genius,” Universal Pictures, TRANSIT
The Mule, “Redemption”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
Best Horror
Brightburn, “Know,” Sony, Ignition Creative
Ma, “Eyes,” Universal, Buddha Jones
Pet Sematary, “Sometimes,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark, “Alive,” CBS Films, Trailer Park, Inc.
Us, Int’l Trailer “Nightmare,” Universal, Buddha Jones
Best Independent Trailer
Arctic, Bleecker Street, Jump Cut
Mid90s, “Let’s Go,” A24, GrandSon
The Favourite, Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Mustang, “Free,” Focus Features, MOCEAN
Trial by Fire, “Hope,” Roadside Attractions, AV Squad
Best Music
A Star Is Born, “Not Alone,” Warner Bros., GrandSon
Rocketman, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative
Us, “Enemy,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
White Boy Rick, “Love,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Yesterday, Universal Pictures, Motive
Best Thriller
Bird Box, “New Children,” Netflix, Wild Card
Escape Room, “Boxes,” Sony, Bond
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, “Innocence,” Netflix, TRANSIT
The Lodge, “Relentless,” NEON, Zealot
Us, Int’l Trailer “Nightmare,” Universal, Buddha Jones
Golden Fleece
Captive State, “Run,” Focus Features, Big Picture
Kin, “Brothers,” Lionsgate, AV Squad
Serenity, “Trailer 2,” Aviron Pictures, InSync PLUS
The Possession of Hannah Grace, “WTF,” Screen Gems, The Refinery
Welcome To Marwen, “Miracle,” Universal Pictures, Empire Design
Most Original Trailer
Piercing, “Pop” Red Band Trailer, UNIVERSAL, Heart Sleeve Creative
Roma, “Unforgettable,” Netflix, GrandSon
Searching, “Go Dark,” SCREEN GEMS, Heart Sleeve Creative
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, “Differences,” Netflix, AV Squad
Us, “Enemy,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer
Dark Phoenix, “Special,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, “Over the Rainbow,” Warner Bros., Statement Advertising
Hobbs & Shaw, “Friends,” Universal, Buddha Jones
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, “Conversation,” Lionsgate, AV Squad
Men in Black: International, “Universe,” Sony, Rogue Planet
Best Fantasy Adventure
Avengers: Endgame, “Reflections,” Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
Bumblebee, “Epic,” Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group
Captain Marvel, “Unstoppable,” Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – Rare ComicCon, Warner Bros., JAX
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, “Life,” Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Teaser
Anna, “Elite,” Lionsgate, AV Squad
Joker, “Maybe Tomorrow,” Warner Bros., JAX
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, “Names,” Sony Pictures, Buddha Jones
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Teaser, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
The Girl In The Spider’s Web, “Blackmail”, Sony, Wild Card
