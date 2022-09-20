GQT Movies Partners with Showtime Analytics

Courtesy GQT Movies

GQT Movies has become the first customer to go live with Showtime Analytics. GQT Movies acquired the former Goodrich Quality Theaters out of bankruptcy in July of 2020. The Showtime Data Platform brings data sources together through Showtime Insights, Showtime Benchmark, and Showtime Engage.

Richie Power, CEO of Showtime Analytics, said of the partnership, “Earlier this year Showtime announced the integration of our analytics solutions with RTS, furthering our commitment to connect to any data source and increasing an exhibitor’s capability to harness the power of all the first party data available to them. We are thrilled to see this come to life with GQT Movies and are excited about working with such a strategically driven and committed team to help them reach their continued growth goals.”

Matt McSparin, chief operating officer of GQT Movies said, “We first learned about Showtime Analytics at CinemaCon, and through several meetings and demos, discovered the value it can bring to our small chain of theaters. Larry McCourt and the Showtime team have been diligent about getting us set up and integrating us with our POS system and we thank them. We have just recently launched using Showtime Analytics and are anxious to see how we can best use it as a tool for forecasting, promotions evaluation, spotting trends and opportunities, and basically having a more cerebral approach to our business. We look forward to the partnership.”

Larry McCourt, senior vice president of development and partnerships for Showtime Analytics US added, “Having worked closely with the team at GQT to understand their needs and how Showtime could aid their strategy, it is obvious that they have a true understanding of the power that data plays in the modern movie theater business. We are delighted to have them on board and I look forward to helping them achieve great things.”