GQT Movies Unveils Reopening Plan and Expected Opening Dates for Midwest Theaters

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February, Goodrich Quality Theaters is back from the brink with new ownership, a new name—GQT Movies—and a safety plan for its soon-to-reopen cinemas in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri.
GQT was purchased by Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group, a real estate partnership specializing in shopping malls, earlier this month. The companies partnered with theater operating company VIP Cinemas to take over 22 GQT locations, which include 12 in Michigan, seven in Indiana, two in Missouri, and one in Illinois.
Dubbed the “3 Ss Plan,” the newly-unveiled reopening guidelines were informed by official NATO recommendations and state and local guidelines. The announcement of the guidelines coincides with expected reopening dates for several of the circuit’s Midwest locations, which—like the majority of movie theaters in the U.S.—shut down in March when the novel coronavirus began spreading widely throughout the country.
GQT Movies expected reopening dates:
|
State
|
Open Date
|
Theater/City
|
MICHIGAN
|
8/14/2020
|
Cadillac 4, Cadillac, MI
|
|
TBD
|
All other lower MI sites on hold until state allows theaters to re-open
|
INDIANA
|
7/24/2020
|
Huntington Drive-in
|
|
8/7/2020
|
Eastside 10, Lafayette
|
|
TBD
|
Wabash Landing 9, West Lafayette
|
|
TBD
|
Lafayette 7, Lafayette
|
|
8/21/2020
|
Brownsburg 8, Brownsburg
|
|
TBD
|
Huntington 7, Huntington
|
|
8/28/2020
|
Lebanon 7, Lebanon
|
ILLINOIS
|
7/31/2020
|
Willow Knolls 14, Peoria
|
MISSOURI
|
8/7/2020
|
Forum 8, Columbia, MO
|
8/14/2020
|
Capital 8, Jefferson City, MO
GTC Movies lays out their reopening plan below:
FOR FACILITIES:
- We will have signs in front of our facilities helping guests know our requirements
- We will have capacity restrictions for each auditorium designed for safe distancing
- We will enforce a minimum of three seats spacing between groups for safe distancing
- We will place social distancing decals on the floor at the concession and box office lines
- We will have shields at customer interface areas such as concessions and ticket booth
- We will provide sanitizing stations for your convenience in our lobbies and restrooms
- We will use an electrostatic sanitizing machine to sanitize broad areas such as seats
- We will allow extra time between movies in order to properly sanitize the auditoriums
FOR EMPLOYEES
- We will wear masks or face shields
- We will conduct a wellness check including a questionnaire and the taking of temperatures
- We will require frequent hand washing and sanitizing between touch points
- We will have specific protocols on serving concessions for the protection of our guests
FOR GUESTS
- We ask that guests that are sick not enter and return another time when feeling well
- Masks will be required in common areas such as lobby, hallways, and concession areas
- Guests will need to come to the concession counter for refills and retrieve a new drink cup or tub for popcorn to avoid re-use of those items
- Guests will social distance themselves from another group by leaving three seats between
- We ask that our guests follow our 3Ss plan:
- Social distance
- Sanitize and wash hands
- Safely follow recommendations
