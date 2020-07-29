GQT Movies Unveils Reopening Plan and Expected Opening Dates for Midwest Theaters

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February, Goodrich Quality Theaters is back from the brink with new ownership, a new name—GQT Movies—and a safety plan for its soon-to-reopen cinemas in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri.

GQT was purchased by Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group, a real estate partnership specializing in shopping malls, earlier this month. The companies partnered with theater operating company VIP Cinemas to take over 22 GQT locations, which include 12 in Michigan, seven in Indiana, two in Missouri, and one in Illinois.

Dubbed the “3 Ss Plan,” the newly-unveiled reopening guidelines were informed by official NATO recommendations and state and local guidelines. The announcement of the guidelines coincides with expected reopening dates for several of the circuit’s Midwest locations, which—like the majority of movie theaters in the U.S.—shut down in March when the novel coronavirus began spreading widely throughout the country.

GQT Movies expected reopening dates:

State Open Date Theater/City MICHIGAN 8/14/2020 Cadillac 4, Cadillac, MI TBD All other lower MI sites on hold until state allows theaters to re-open INDIANA 7/24/2020 Huntington Drive-in 8/7/2020 Eastside 10, Lafayette TBD Wabash Landing 9, West Lafayette TBD Lafayette 7, Lafayette 8/21/2020 Brownsburg 8, Brownsburg TBD Huntington 7, Huntington 8/28/2020 Lebanon 7, Lebanon ILLINOIS 7/31/2020 Willow Knolls 14, Peoria MISSOURI 8/7/2020 Forum 8, Columbia, MO 8/14/2020 Capital 8, Jefferson City, MO

GTC Movies lays out their reopening plan below:

FOR FACILITIES:

We will have signs in front of our facilities helping guests know our requirements

We will have capacity restrictions for each auditorium designed for safe distancing

We will enforce a minimum of three seats spacing between groups for safe distancing

We will place social distancing decals on the floor at the concession and box office lines

We will have shields at customer interface areas such as concessions and ticket booth

We will provide sanitizing stations for your convenience in our lobbies and restrooms

We will use an electrostatic sanitizing machine to sanitize broad areas such as seats

We will allow extra time between movies in order to properly sanitize the auditoriums

FOR EMPLOYEES

We will wear masks or face shields

We will conduct a wellness check including a questionnaire and the taking of temperatures

We will require frequent hand washing and sanitizing between touch points

We will have specific protocols on serving concessions for the protection of our guests

FOR GUESTS