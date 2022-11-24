Harkins Invites Moviegoers to Deck the Halls with Black Friday and Cyber Week Deals

Courtesy of Harkins Theatres

Harkins has announced Black Friday and Cyber Week deals. From Friday, November 25th through Sunday, November 27th, all guests can receive a free 2023 Loyalty Cup with the purchase of Popcorn Perks. Harkins’ Popcorn Perks provides guests a medium popcorn each time they go to the movies.

Special offers continue during Cyber Week for My Harkins Awards members. Members receive a free 2023 Loyalty Cup with every $40 spent on Harkins gift cards Monday, November 28th through Sunday, December 4th.

For more information on Harkins holiday offers and to purchase tickets, visit Harkins.com.