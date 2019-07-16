Tyler Cooper Named CFO of Harkins Theatres

PRESS RELEASE

Scottsdale, AZ: July 16, 2019 – Harkins Theatres has announced the ascension of Tyler Cooper to Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1. Most recently the company’s Executive Vice President, Cooper celebrated his 20-year anniversary with Arizona-based movie exhibitor this year. Greta Newell, a financial industry veteran and most recently the company’s Vice President and CFO, will be stepping into her new role as Vice President and Treasurer. Newell has worked for Harkins for 26 years.

“Tyler and Greta’s contributions have been invaluable to our company’s growth and success,” said Mike Bowers, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “We feel very fortunate to have them both as longtime members of our leadership team. Their incredible passion, dedication and experience will continue to be instrumental to Harkins’ future success.”

Cooper has been with Harkins Theatres since 1999 and in the industry for more than 25 years. In his new role as CFO, Cooper will expand his current responsibilities to oversee the accounting department and the company’s financial performance.

Over the past 26 years with the company, Newell has been a vital part of Harkins’ financial planning, accounting and corporate governance. In her new role as Treasurer and VP, Newell will focus on corporate finance and investments, among other duties.

“A company is only as good as it’s people and I attribute much of Harkins’ success to my team,” said Dan Harkins, Owner of Harkins Theatres. “I’m grateful to have dedicated and talented leaders like Tyler and Greta to help guide the future of this company that my father started more than 85 years ago.”

Founded in 1933, Harkins Theatres is the largest independently owned movie theatre company in the country operating 34 locations and more than 500 screens across five states.