Harkins Theatres and Nagra’s RacerXClub Welcome Ford V Ferrari with New NASCAR-Style Racing System

PRESS RELEASE

Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona and Phoenix-based NAGRA/myCinema have joined forces to welcome 20th Century Fox’s Ford v Ferrari, open this weekend, with the installation of NAGRA’s RacerXClub racing system, an in-lobby, specialized e-sports experience.

At the Harkins Camelview, moviegoers can get behind the wheel of a Ford or a Ferrari in a simulated race as part of the RacerXClub immersive, NASCAR-style racing game.

The installation opens on November 15 and will run through Friday, November 22.