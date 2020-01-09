ICA Announces National Independent Cinema Day on January 18

PRESS RELEASE

The Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA), a non-profit, volunteer alliance of independent cinemas in the U.S. and Canada, is launching the inaugural “Independent Cinema Day” on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

The day is meant to draw attention and encourage moviegoers nationwide to support their local independent cinema. ICA member theaters range in size from single screen venues in small towns to multiplexes in larger cities. The association currently counts with 140 member companies representing more than 2,000 screens.

“Our goal is to bring awareness and educate consumers on the importance of supporting local, independently owned movie theaters in their communities,” said Rich Daughtridge, President and CEO of Warehouse Cinemas and ICA Marketing Committee Chair. “These cinemas in small towns and large cities alike are critical to the health of the cinema industry, especially now, with the many entertainment choices available to entertainment consumers.”.

Launched as part of the ICA’s “Love Local Cinema” campaign, Independent Cinema Day will highlight the importance of independent movie theaters to the economic vitality and cultural vibrancy of local communities. Participating moviegoers are encouraged to take pictures and post to their preferred social media channels using the hashtags #lovelocalcinema and #independentcinemaday.

“Independent cinemas constitute approximately 20% of North America’s theatrical box office revenue, and we believe they are a vitally important segment of the industry,” said Bill Campbell, President and CEO of Orpheum Theatre and ICA Chairman. “Our hope is that through this campaign, moviegoers will recognize their personal role in supporting this vital segment of their local economy.”