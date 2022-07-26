ICA Partners with CineShow for 24th Annual Conference

The 24th annual CineShow will take place August 22nd thru 24th at the Renaissance Hotel in Addison, TX. A regional conference aimed at independent cinemas and founded by the Theatre Owners of Mid-America (TOMA), CineShow includes seminars, panel discussions, off site visits to theater venues, and a trade show of vendors, meals, and social events. Membership in TOMA comes primarily from exhibitors based in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi.



“CineShow is an opportunity for independent theater owners to keep informed of best practices, learn how to address supply chain issues, and foster relationships with others within the same region,” said Byron Berkley, president of TOMA.



For the past few years, the conference has been supported by Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA), a non-profit volunteer alliance of independent cinemas. According to Rich Daughtridge, president of ICA, “As cinema operators we always need to look for new technologies and solutions to run our businesses. CineShow is a great place to learn from subject experts and colleagues who own movie theaters.”



See the schedule and register online at cineshow.org