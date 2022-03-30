Iconic Events and UFC Partner to Bring UFC’s Monthly Marquee PPV Events to the Big Screen

Event cinema distributor Iconic Events will be bringing UFC’s monthly mixed martial arts (MMA) par-per-view series live to movie theaters across the United States through the end of 2022.

Iconic has previously served as the event cinema distribution partner of several UFC headline matches, including UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane; UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2; and UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal.

Upcoming events include UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie on Saturday, April 9.

“UFC is the ultimate theatrical sporting event–there’s simply nothing like experiencing these highly entertaining, competitive, and captivating fights on the big screen,” said Steve Bunnell, Iconic Events’ CEO. “UFC athletes are the best in the world and seeing them on giant movie theatre screens with the high-end sound cranked up is a thrilling way to watch them. Iconic has been the big-screen home for UFC’s pay-per-views since UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor in January 2021. With this new deal, UFC in theatres is simply an irreplaceable way to experience the non-stop action and drama of the Octagon.”

“This partnership with Iconic is yet another incredibly effective way to continue to build the profile of our athletes, bring awareness to our most important events, and to provide yet another exciting way to experience UFC’s live product,” said David Shaw, Senior Vice President, International and Content, UFC. “The team at Iconic are terrific partners, and we know they’ll make these fights a must-see draw to movie theatres for UFC fans nationwide.”

Fight fans can book their tickets to see future UFC PPV events in cinemas at www.seeufcliveinthetheatres.com.