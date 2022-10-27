IMAX and AMC Cinemas Expand IMAX Locations in Saudi Arabia

Image courtesy: IMAX

IMAX and Saudi Cinema Company, operating as AMC Cinemas, announced today plans to further expand their partnership with an agreement for six new IMAX with Laser systems in key entertainment complexes throughout the country. IMAX and AMC Cinemas already have three locations in operation in Saudi Arabia, and the new deal will grow their partnership to a planned 18 screens in 12 cities across the country.

Saudi Arabia was a top ten global market for the IMAX box office last year, with an annual per screen average of more than $1M. The company has grown its footprint of theaters from two to seven since the beginning of 2020, and its Saudi network routinely captures more than 15% of the opening box office of major Hollywood releases, despite accounting for less than 6% of the overall screens in the market.

“IMAX continues to be a remarkably strong draw in bringing audiences back to theaters around the world, and we’re excited to offer AMC guests in Saudi Arabia even greater access to the best of the theatrical experience,” said Andrew Such, interim chief executive officer of AMC Cinemas. “AMC is focused on bringing the best in entertainment technology to its many movie lovers around the world.”

“The resilience of moviegoing in Saudi Arabia has been one of the most prominent global success stories for cinemas over the past two years, and a key indicator of the pent-up demand for blockbuster filmmaking,” said Rich Gelfond, chief executive officer of IMAX. “We’re excited to grow our successful, global partnership with AMC and further strengthen our ability to deliver The IMAX Experience to fans in this fast-growing market.”