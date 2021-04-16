IMAX Extends Partnership with Barco Laser Light Projection

IMAX Corporation announced an agreement with Barco this week, with the goal of converting its 1,650 systems globally to laser projection technology.

The partnership dates back to 2012, though a company press release referred to the new agreement as “multi-year” and didn’t specify exact terms.

“This new agreement with Barco is a strong endorsement of our joint continuous commitment to laser innovation in a mission to deliver the most immersive cinema experiences in all of our theaters,” IMAX Theaters President Mark Welton said in a company press release. “Barco’s laser light source technology combined with IMAX’s proprietary sound and projection technology further enables us to give our audiences an unforgettable all-round moviegoing experience that is also better for the planet.”

“It’s been a rough year for the cinema industry, but through this agreement both IMAX and Barco show their unconditional commitment to the theaters worldwide,” Barco Entertainment SVP Nicolas Vanden Abeele added. “We are honored to continue our relationship with IMAX as their long-standing laser technology partner, enabling them to deliver exceptional cinema experiences.”