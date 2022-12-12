IMAX China Names Daniel Manwaring as CEO

Image courtesy: IMAX

IMAX Corporation named Daniel Manwaring as Chief Executive Officer of IMAX China on Monday, effective January 9, 2023. He succeeds interim CEO Jiande Chen, who will return to his full-time role as Vice Chairman of IMAX China.

Manwaring joins IMAX from Creative Artists Agency (CAA), where he most recently led CAA China’s Motion Picture Group. Manwaring has been with CAA in China since 2012 and assumed his most recent role as Head of CAA China’s Motion Picture Group in 2018, representing some of China’s top filmmakers and leading CAA’s Media Finance in the region.

Over the last four years, he’s put together more than a dozen local and Hollywood films for release in Chinese theaters. He also played a key role in architecting financing and distribution entities in the region.

Manwaring has been based in China since 2006 and is fluent in Mandarin. He received a dual degree in Finance and Chinese from University of Florida, and he also studied Chinese at Tsinghua University.

“Across his successful, decade-long tenure at CAA, Daniel has proven very adept at fostering blockbuster Chinese filmmaking that connects with audiences — a talent that will serve IMAX well as we strengthen our unique position at the center of the entertainment ecosystem in China,” IMAX’s CEO Rich Gelfond said in a press release. “Daniel’s expertise, creativity, and years of working with Chinese filmmakers, the China Film Bureau, and top film finance and distribution companies will be deeply valuable to IMAX China as we look to grow our industry leadership in this powerful cinema market.”

“As a long-time believer in the power of movies and the irreplaceable magic of the theatrical experience, I am thrilled to join Rich and the team at IMAX China to further expand this great business, foster new opportunities for growth and diversification, and deepen its connection with Chinese consumers,” said Manwaring.