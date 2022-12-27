IMAX Crosses $100M in Global Box Office with Avatar: The Way Of Water

Director James Cameron behind the scenes. Courtesy of 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios

IMAX announced today that Avatar: The Way of Water has earned $105.5M at the IMAX global box office in less than two weeks, marking the fastest film to hit the $100M mark in IMAX since April of 2019. James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel is only the ninth film in IMAX history to exceed $100M in global IMAX box office. To date, IMAX has accounted for 11.4% of the film’s global gross on a fraction of its total screens.

With a strong international performance, Avatar: The Way of Water also now stands as the fifth highest international box office performance ever for an IMAX release, and the film is already a top-ten all time IMAX release in 47 countries worldwide. In China, the company has delivered 25.5% of total grosses on only 1% of screens ($26.5M).

Through Monday, Avatar: The Way of Water grossed $38M in IMAX in the domestic market, with IMAX claiming 14% of North American grosses in its second weekend despite winter weather blanketing much of the United States. Internationally, the film has grossed $67.5M in IMAX, and is already the highest grossing IMAX release of all time in markets including France, Indonesia, and Turkey among others.

“Avatar: The Way of Water is showing the strong endurance at the global box office we expected, particularly with its phenomenal performance internationally where several key markets grew their grosses over opening weekend,” said Rich Gelfond, chief executive officer of IMAX. “In just over a week of release, Avatar: The Way of Water has sailed to more than $100M in IMAX box office with no signs of slowing down, as our screens remain the destination of choice to experience this one-of-a-kind film.”

Beyond IMAX, across all screens and formats, Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed a cumulative $293.2M domestic, $661.9M international, and $955.1M global. On Monday, December 26th, the film generated $31.5M domestic and $52.2M international, for a Monday global cume of $83.7M.