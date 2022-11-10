Influx Adds Bret Hoffmann as Senior VP, Growth and Strategy

Bret Hoffmann, Harish Anand Thilakan. Courtesy of Influx Worldwide

Influx Worldwide has announced the addition of Bret Hoffmann to their senior leadership team for the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Growth and Strategy. Hoffmann, previously at Marcus Theatres, comes as the technology company eyes expansion within the cinema industry and beyond. In this new role, Bret will oversee the development of Influx’s guest data analysis and engagement automation platform, Ingage, and direct the go-to-market strategy for all of Influx’s customer-facing solutions for mobile apps, websites and kiosks.

“Given our current growth trajectory and plans, we created this position to guide and chart a forward course for the company’s strategic interests. When we started looking, Bret was one of my first choices to fill the role and I’m delighted to have him on board,” said Harish Anand Thilakan, the founder and chief executive officer of Influx Worldwide.

“Working with Influx since 2018 as their first client in the United States, I have consistently been wowed by their capabilities. I am excited by their roadmap for the next several years and look forward to contributing as part of this dynamic team,” said Bret Hoffmann.