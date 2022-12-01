Influx Names Rolando Rodriguez as Senior Advisor

Rolando Rodriguez and Harish Anand Thilakan. Courtesy of Influx

Influx Worldwide has announced the addition of Rolando Rodriguez as Senior Advisor. Rodriguez will assist Influx to develop strategic partnerships, strengthen cinema relationships, and augment the company’s efforts to expand into other related verticals. He will also work closely with Influx’s chief executive officer and founder, Harish Anand Thilakan, on strategic decisions as the company continues to grow.

Rodriguez recently served as chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres until October 2022. He currently serves as a senior advisor for The Marcus Corporation and as chairman of the National Association of Theatres Owners. Previously, Rodriguez was chief executive officer of Rave Cinemas, held multiple executive-level roles at Walmart and had a three-decade run as an executive at AMC Theatres. He received a bachelor’s degree from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida and an MBA in business administration from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I’m excited by and share their passion, values and commitment, and believe that great solutions can be achieved through technology, design and data,” said Rodriguez. “Throughout the course of my career, I’ve had the great fortune of leading private, public and private equity organizations in the cinema, retail, restaurant and hospitality industries. A deep understanding of these industries and their leaders provides a great opportunity for me to offer guidance and create value for Influx.”