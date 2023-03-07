Influx Worldwide Appoints Ammar Yasin as Senior VP to Spearhead Expansion

Ammar Yasin (L) and Harish Anand Thilakan (R), courtesy of Influx

Influx Worldwide has announced the appointment of Ammar Ali Yasin as senior vice president, Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Influx Worldwide has several long standing cinema partnerships in the MENA region, including AMC, Muvi and Roxy Cinemas. Yasin will focus on strengthening these partnerships and driving the technology firm’s growth in the market. Additionally, Yasin will play a key role in expanding Influx into new venue verticals.

Yasin was previously the director of business development at Meraas Holdings (now Dubai Holdings), prior to which he helped launch and grow Roxy Cinemas, Meraas’ cinema division, in his capacity as head of marketing, leisure and entertainment. Throughout his career, Yasin has helped manage various prestigious events, including managing the 2009 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Dubai and handling the Abu Dhabi leg of the Doha Asian Games opening in 2007. Most recently, he founded AllSpark Consultancy Services where he worked with various venues-based businesses to identify growth opportunities. Yasin holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Mississippi.

“I’ve always admired Influx Worldwide as a client and industry observer,” said Yasin. “Given Influx’s tremendous reputation within the cinema industry and the development of a superior suite of products, now is the perfect time to expand our partnerships in the Middle East and North Africa.”

“As we continue to be the preeminent worldwide leader in the cinema space, we are thrilled to welcome Ammar to our team,” said Influx Worldwide founder and chief executive officer, Harish Anand Thilakan. “His extensive experience and knowledge of the MENA region will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy forward.”