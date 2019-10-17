INOX Launches ‘Megaplex,’ its Biggest Multiplex to Date

PRESS RELEASE

Mumbai, 16th October 2019: INOX Leisure Ltd. (INOX), the fastest growing multiplex chain of the country, today launched ‘Megaplex’, world’s first multiplex with maximum number of movie viewing formats and experiences at Inorbit Mall Malad in Mumbai. The 11-screen spectacle built over 60,000 Sq Ft with a total seating capacity of 1586 seats, is Mumbai City’s largest multiplex. Megaplex, with 6 experiential cinema formats, is easily the largest assortment of cinema experiences in the world, and has the capability to screen 60 shows and entertain an audience size of 6000 guests every day.



Inspired by its brand proposition of “LIVE the MOVIE”, INOX has created this massive experience-driven entertainment destination, which potentially will become the most popular multiplex in the country in the times to come. Designed to deliver lifestyle experiences, the Megaplex will stand as an epitome of ‘Luxury’, ‘Service’ & ‘Technology’, fulfilling the cinema needs of viewers of all age groups.



Across the 11 screens, the Megaplex offers an attractive mix of internationally acclaimed and INOX’s homegrown formats.



INSIGNIA: INOX’s 7-star format offering the most luxurious movie viewing experience with leather recliners, butler on call, laser projection and an exceptional dining catalogue, serviced by a LIVE kitchen.

Kiddles: A format specially curated for the little guests, Kiddles has bright & vibrant seats and interiors, along with a lobby, where kids can even rejoice and celebrate.

ScreenX: World's first multi-projection technology, offering a 270 degree panoramic viewing experience, with projection on three walls of the auditorium.

MX4D: The format which offers the most advanced immersive environment where viewers feel the action happening on screen from the 14 built-in motions and effects programmed in the seats and the theatre walls.

IMAX: the most immersive movie experience in the world, with heart pounding audio, 40% larger image, a dual projection system, highest quality 3D and remarkably striking interiors

Samsung Onyx LED: World's first cinema LED technology, with 10 times brighter visuals and JBL's surround sound.

World’s first cinema LED technology, with 10 times brighter visuals and JBL’s surround sound. Dolby ATMOS sound and Laser Projection in the mainstream auditoriums complete the cinematic offering

Megaplex will also be a go to destination for innovative F&B concepts and an elaborate gourmet selection. The menu possesses cuisines ranging from Indian, Lebanese, American, Oriental, Italian, Grill and Thai, besides a whole range of beverages, pop corns and nachos. From in-cinema fine dining experience at INSIGNIA serviced by a Live kitchen, to the Onyx Diner, India’s first single serve buffet spread in a multiplex; the options are varied. Another range of food offering comes from Café Unwind, which serves freshly brewed coffee, detox juices, burgers, sandwiches, ice cream and even waffles. While the F&B counter in the Kiddles lounge would delight with a kids-only menu, the counters operated by some handpicked food brands will complete the gourmet journey, which is highlighted by more than 12 cuisines and around 250 preparations to choose from.

As an architectural masterpiece in the cinema space, Megaplex lays a perfect example of encapsulating a remarkable design diversity while revolving around its festive and exuberant feel, which neatly stitches together, its 5 expansive lobbies. The high street inspired interiors with ample open spaces will offer a delightful experience to the movie buffs as they walk up to their auditoriums. The biggest design attraction stands in the form of a stunning installation made of golden colored gilded pipes. The structure oozes grandeur and adds an element of infinity to the destination.

With 11 screens, potentially casting 60 shows, and entertaining an audience size of 6000 guests every day, Megaplex will offer a huge opportunities for advertisers. The abundant LED displays

and the 5 expansive lobbies will allow the advertisers to run experiential campaigns integrated with on-screen advertising.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Siddharth Jain, Director – INOX Group said, “Megaplex is a momentous leap, not only in the Indian cinema’s rich landscape, but even in a global context. As the multiplex with the largest assortment of cinema formats in the world, Megaplex solidifies INOX’s position as a force in the global cinema business. With its strong touristic appeal, Megaplex will potentially become a must-visit destination in Mumbai for cinema lovers across the world. I also take this opportunity to thank all our technology partners for their contribution in this journey. I also congratulate my team, which has done an exceptional job of putting this marvel together.”

Mr. Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer at Inox Leisure Ltd. said, “The launch of Megaplex at Mumbai is an extremely important and strategic business milestone for us as it paves the way for more such large format experience drive entertainment destinations. The 11 screens will allow is to cast about 60 shows and entertain about 6000 guests in a day. As a cornerstone of our ‘experience’ strategy, Megaplex would strengthen our bond with our patrons, while offering them grand and global formats, tantalizing dining options and above all, happy memories.”