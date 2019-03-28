International Children’s Charity Variety Announces Updated New York Chapter Missions: Freedom And Future

Variety—the Children’s Charity of New York introduces brand new board to support revamped missions



PRESS RELEASE

New York, N.Y., March 28, 2019 —Variety—the Children’s Charity of New York today announced its new core missions will focus on the Freedom and Future of the children they serve. The international charity also debuted a new board to help direct, focus and serve these missions.

Variety has existed internationally since launching in 1927, and the New York chapter is one of the longest running Variety charities in the world. Unlike most charitable organizations that focus on a single problem or issue, Variety focuses on multiple unmet needs of children who are sick, disadvantaged, or living with disabilities and other special needs at a local, national, and international level. The New York tent is one of the organization’s 50 chapters delivering on the promise to provide a future without limits for every child.

The charity has announced that they plan to help children from all across New York and New York City by focusing on two key programs: Freedom and Future. With the Freedom program, the tent’s board and volunteers will deliver life-changing equipment and services, such as wheelchairs, bikes, and animals, to children in need for mobility, independence, and social inclusion. While the services of the Freedom program will change children’s lives, the Future program will enrich them by providing communication equipment, services, education, and self-esteem to both individual children and organizations.

“I have been an admirer of Variety’s important work for some time now, and it is an honor to join, lead and serve on the board of their New York tent,” said Josh Pugh, executive director, Fortnight Digital and newly announced President of Variety—the Children’s Charity of New York. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of deserving young New Yorkers, and can’t wait to get started supporting Variety’s Freedom and Future missions.”

Also serving on the Variety—the Children’s Charity of New York board are Secretary, Daniel Loria of Boxoffice Media, Treasurer, Courtney Kopec of Raich Ende Malter & Co. LLP, Darryl Schaffer of Screenvision Media, Nancy Klueter of 2656 Marketing, David Small of Variety International, Ron Krueger of VSS-Southern Theatres, Clark Woods of iPic Entertainment, and Kim Kalyka of NEON.

To learn more about Variety—the Children’s Charity of New York and find out how you can help, please visit https://varietyny.org.

